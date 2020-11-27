Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) Shares Gap Up to $200.00

Shares of Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $200.00, but opened at $225.00. Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) shares last traded at $256.60, with a volume of 165,690 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 million and a PE ratio of 180.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.22.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) Company Profile (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

