IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of IMI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of IMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.38. IMI has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

