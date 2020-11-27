IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Up to $12.58

Shares of IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.58, but opened at $13.15. IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 111,407 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73.

About IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

