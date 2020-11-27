IG Design Group plc (IGR.L)’s (IGR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) (LON:IGR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on the stock.

LON:IGR opened at GBX 580 ($7.58) on Tuesday. IG Design Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 798 ($10.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.33 million and a PE ratio of 34.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 454.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 488.93.

Get IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. IG Design Group plc (IGR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

In other news, insider Elaine Bond sold 15,000 shares of IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.47), for a total transaction of £85,800 ($112,098.25).

IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) Company Profile

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.