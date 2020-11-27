IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $446.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.34. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total value of $17,073,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,952 shares of company stock valued at $39,695,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

