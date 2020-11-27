IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 103.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,004,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,309,000 after purchasing an additional 209,804 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,983,000 after purchasing an additional 115,535 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 141,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,465,000 after purchasing an additional 61,661 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,952 shares of company stock worth $39,695,538. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $446.48 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $437.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.