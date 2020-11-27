Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IPWR opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,248 shares during the quarter. Ideal Power comprises about 0.9% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 6.05% of Ideal Power worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. It has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

