IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBEX. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist started coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.94 million and a P/E ratio of 23.82. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. On average, analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

