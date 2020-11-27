Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBDRY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

