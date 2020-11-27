HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $445.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jyske Bank lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $220.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.27.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $380.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $395.76. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -210.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.86.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,363,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total transaction of $2,392,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,542,685.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $10,577,099. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,760,000 after purchasing an additional 429,921 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,520,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,333,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,001.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 138,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

