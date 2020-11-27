Huami (NYSE:HMI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huami (NYSE:HMI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.90 target price on the stock.
HMI opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. Huami has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $18.20.
Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 17.94%.
About Huami
Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.
