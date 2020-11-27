Huami (NYSE:HMI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huami (NYSE:HMI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.90 target price on the stock.

HMI opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. Huami has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 17.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMI. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Huami by 3,764.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Huami by 8,130.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huami by 228.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 123,782 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huami by 96.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huami by 37.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

