H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Larry Froom Sells 27,159 Shares of Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$388,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$351,637.

Larry Froom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Larry Froom acquired 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$7.39 and a 52 week high of C$21.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.