Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Howmet Aerospace from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 489.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 127.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

