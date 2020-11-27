Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its price target hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.64.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.28. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 33.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

