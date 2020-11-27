Hormel Foods Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hormel Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HRL. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,144,516.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,685.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,919,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,662,000 after purchasing an additional 692,760 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,892,000 after purchasing an additional 664,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,150,000 after purchasing an additional 626,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,856,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,481,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,642,000 after purchasing an additional 560,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

