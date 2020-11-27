Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $221.00 at Robert W. Baird

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $167.00 to $221.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.56.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $207.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.53 and its 200 day moving average is $160.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $71,478.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

