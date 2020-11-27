HOLD Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. One HOLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOLD has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. HOLD has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $1,477.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00027883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00164645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00952103 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00230480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00491334 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00174768 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

