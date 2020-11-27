Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 211.44 ($2.76).

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 220.80 ($2.88) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.20. Hochschild Mining plc has a one year low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

