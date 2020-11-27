Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hochschild Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Peel Hunt raised Hochschild Mining to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

