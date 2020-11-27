Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCXLF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

HCXLF opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

