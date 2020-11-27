Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HKMPF. Barclays upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

