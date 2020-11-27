Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Get Heska alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HSKA. Raymond James upped their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

Heska stock opened at $126.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Heska has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average is $99.93.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heska will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $109,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,509.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $341,061.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,017 shares of company stock worth $2,738,378. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 784,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after buying an additional 15,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Heska by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.