Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) Insider Lucy Walker Buys 6,750 Shares

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) insider Lucy Walker bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990 ($13,052.00).

Shares of Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 145.99. Henderson International Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 99.30 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 178 ($2.33).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

