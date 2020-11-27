Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.84.

HP opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.95. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 10.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 21.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 372.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 38,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

