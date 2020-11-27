HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:HLLGY opened at $27.40 on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $28.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

