Helix Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:HLXA) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 30th

Helix Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HLXA) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 30th. Helix Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of HLXA stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Helix Acquisition has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $10.97.

In related news, CEO Bihua Chen acquired 430,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

