Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Shares of Heat Biologics stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 579.28% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heat Biologics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $106,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,031.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,609,350 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 807,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

See Also: Technical Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.