Head-To-Head Survey: Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) vs. Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) and Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Primo Water alerts:

This table compares Primo Water and Coca-Cola Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -5.32% 1.71% 0.62% Coca-Cola Consolidated 1.96% 29.97% 4.63%

Primo Water has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Consolidated has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Coca-Cola Consolidated shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Primo Water and Coca-Cola Consolidated, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coca-Cola Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Primo Water currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Primo Water’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Primo Water is more favorable than Coca-Cola Consolidated.

Dividends

Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Coca-Cola Consolidated pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Coca-Cola Consolidated has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primo Water and Coca-Cola Consolidated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.39 billion 1.00 $2.90 million N/A N/A Coca-Cola Consolidated $4.83 billion 0.52 $11.38 million N/A N/A

Coca-Cola Consolidated has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products. The company provides its services to residences, businesses, and small and large retailers. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrup with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses. In addition, the company distributes products for various other beverage brands that include Dr Pepper and Monster Energy. It sells and distributes its products directly to retail stores and other outlets, which comprise food markets, institutional accounts, and vending machine outlets. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and changed its name to Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. in January 2019. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.