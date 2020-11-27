Head-To-Head Survey: Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) versus OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) and OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Fitness and OneSpaWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Fitness 6.63% -9.31% 3.50% OneSpaWorld -56.74% -2.53% -1.67%

This table compares Planet Fitness and OneSpaWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Fitness $688.80 million 9.07 $117.69 million $1.59 45.41 OneSpaWorld $562.23 million 1.30 -$41.03 million $0.16 53.94

Planet Fitness has higher revenue and earnings than OneSpaWorld. Planet Fitness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneSpaWorld, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Planet Fitness has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpaWorld has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Planet Fitness and OneSpaWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Fitness 2 4 10 0 2.50 OneSpaWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Planet Fitness presently has a consensus target price of $69.53, suggesting a potential downside of 3.69%. Given Planet Fitness’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Planet Fitness is more favorable than OneSpaWorld.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Planet Fitness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Planet Fitness beats OneSpaWorld on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment engages in the sale of fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 2,001 stores, including 1,903 franchised and 98 corporate-owned stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. Planet Fitness, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea. As of February 26, 2020, it offered health, fitness, beauty and wellness services, treatments, and products onboard 170 cruise ships and at 69 destination resorts. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

