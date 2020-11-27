Head to Head Review: The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) and MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) and MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The LGL Group and MicroVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The LGL Group 17.92% 8.77% 7.81% MicroVision -182.85% N/A -136.18%

27.0% of The LGL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of MicroVision shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of The LGL Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of MicroVision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The LGL Group and MicroVision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The LGL Group $31.90 million 1.55 $7.02 million N/A N/A MicroVision $8.89 million 37.38 -$26.48 million ($0.24) -9.46

The LGL Group has higher revenue and earnings than MicroVision.

Risk and Volatility

The LGL Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroVision has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The LGL Group and MicroVision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MicroVision 0 4 0 0 2.00

MicroVision has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.19%. Given MicroVision’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MicroVision is more favorable than The LGL Group.

Summary

The LGL Group beats MicroVision on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers. It also provides filter devices, which includes crystal, ceramic, LC, tubular, combline, cavity, interdigital, and metal insert waveguide, as well as digital, analog and mechanical tunable filters, switched filter arrays, and RF subsystems. This segment's products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries; and electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite earth stations, electric utilities, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc. develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics. The company's products are used in interactive and non-interactive projected displays; 3D perceptive light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensing for consumer electronics; augmented/mixed reality; and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance systems. It sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

