Head-To-Head Review: Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) versus Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP)

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Stereotaxis has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stereotaxis and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stereotaxis -14.80% -1,456.01% -20.71% Guided Therapeutics N/A -18.16% 432.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stereotaxis and Guided Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stereotaxis $29.35 million 11.02 $120,000.00 N/A N/A Guided Therapeutics $40,000.00 72.03 -$1.92 million N/A N/A

Stereotaxis has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stereotaxis and Guided Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stereotaxis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stereotaxis currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 86.03%. Given Stereotaxis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stereotaxis is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Stereotaxis shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of Stereotaxis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.3% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stereotaxis beats Guided Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures. The company also provides Odyssey solution, a real-time information solution to manage, control, record, and share procedures across networks; and Stereotaxis Imaging Model S X-ray system, a single-plane and full-power x-ray system, including c-arm, powered table, motorized boom, and large high-definition monitors for a robotic interventional operating room. In addition, it offers disposables and other accessories, such as QuikCAS automated catheter advancement disposables for the remote advancement of electrophysiology catheters; and CARTO RMT navigation and ablation system, CELSIUS RMT, NAVISTAR RMT, NAVISTAR RMT DS, NAVISTAR RMT THERMOCOOL, and CELSIUS RMT THERMOCOOL irrigated tip diagnostic/ablation steerable tip catheters. Further, the company provides various disposable components V-Loop, V-Sono, and V-CAS devices; and V-CAS Deflect catheter advancement systems. It markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, and sales agents. The company has a strategic collaboration with Osypka AG to develop a next-generation magnetic ablation catheter using Stereotaxis' robotic technology. Stereotaxis, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

