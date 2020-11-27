Head to Head Review: Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) and Servotronics (NYSE:SVT)

Servotronics (NYSE:SVT) and Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Servotronics and Snap-on, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Servotronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap-on 2 3 3 0 2.13

Snap-on has a consensus price target of $155.20, suggesting a potential downside of 11.29%. Given Snap-on’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Snap-on is more favorable than Servotronics.

Profitability

This table compares Servotronics and Snap-on’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Servotronics 7.15% 12.01% 8.18% Snap-on 16.71% 17.12% 10.15%

Volatility and Risk

Servotronics has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap-on has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Servotronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Snap-on shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Servotronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Snap-on shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Servotronics and Snap-on’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Servotronics $55.27 million 0.33 $2.11 million N/A N/A Snap-on $3.73 billion 2.54 $693.50 million $12.26 14.27

Snap-on has higher revenue and earnings than Servotronics.

Summary

Snap-on beats Servotronics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets. This segment's principal components include torque motors, electromagnetic actuators, hydraulic and pneumatic valves, and related devices that convert an electrical current into a mechanical force or movement, and other products. It also offers metallic seals of various cross-sectional configurations to close tolerances from standard and special alloy steels. This segment markets and sells its products to the United States Government, government prime contractors, government subcontractors, commercial manufacturers, and end-users. The CPG segment provides cutlery products, including steak, carving, bread, butcher, and paring knives for household use, as well as for use in restaurants, institutions, and the private industry; fixed and folding knives for hunting, fishing, and camping; and machetes, bayonets, axes, strap cutters, and other tools primarily for military and rescue/first-responder use, as well as for commercial markets. It also offers various specialty tools, putty knives, linoleum sheet cutters, field knives, scalpels, and micro-spatulas; and plastic and metal fabrication, as well as engineering, design, and OEM/white-label manufacturing services to customers in the consumer and commercial industries. This segment markets its products through its sales resources and independent manufacturers' representatives to big box, hardware, supermarket, variety, department, discount, gift, drug, outdoor, and sporting stores, as well as through electronic commerce. Servotronics, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elma, New York.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools, such as impact wrenches, ratchets, screwdrivers, drills, sanders, grinders, etc.; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. It also provides handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics. In addition, the company offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment that include wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane systems, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists. Further, it provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. The company serves the aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. Snap-on Incorporated was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

