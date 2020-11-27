Head to Head Review: Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) versus Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

This table compares Sally Beauty and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 3.18% -305.73% 5.06% Boqii N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sally Beauty and Boqii’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.88 billion 0.35 $271.62 million $2.26 5.38 Boqii N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Boqii.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Sally Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sally Beauty and Boqii, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 2 3 1 0 1.83 Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sally Beauty currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.06%. Boqii has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.47%. Given Boqii’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than Sally Beauty.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, Conair, and Hot Shot Tools, as well as exclusive-label brand merchandise. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce Websites, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store names. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico, and Chi. As of November 18, 2019, the company operated 5,061 stores, including 159 franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. It also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors, open-line distributors, direct sales, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.