Head-To-Head Comparison: BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) vs. CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BRP Group and CorVel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRP Group presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.39%. Given BRP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than CorVel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of CorVel shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of CorVel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and CorVel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% CorVel 7.36% 21.07% 9.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRP Group and CorVel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 7.63 -$8.65 million $0.20 154.65 CorVel $592.22 million 2.79 $47.38 million N/A N/A

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group.

Summary

CorVel beats BRP Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal, commercial, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. The company offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, Medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services, such as claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management, and auto claims management. CorVel Corporation has a partnership with PeerWell to bring remote musculoskeletal recovery to injured workers with cancelled or postponed surgery. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

