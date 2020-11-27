Head-To-Head Analysis: The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) & Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF)

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) and Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Simply Good Foods and Laird Superfood, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Simply Good Foods 0 0 9 0 3.00 Laird Superfood 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus price target of $27.70, indicating a potential upside of 23.30%. Laird Superfood has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.28%. Given Laird Superfood’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laird Superfood is more favorable than The Simply Good Foods.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and Laird Superfood’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Simply Good Foods $523.38 million 4.11 $47.54 million $0.56 40.12 Laird Superfood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Laird Superfood.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and Laird Superfood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Simply Good Foods 3.87% 6.03% 3.72% Laird Superfood N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats Laird Superfood on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products. The company offers its products through retail channels, its own website, as well as third-party online channels. Laird Superfood, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Sisters, Oregon.

