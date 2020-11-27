Head to Head Analysis: Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) & Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ)

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hermitage Offshore Services and Safe Bulkers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Safe Bulkers 1 1 2 0 2.25

Safe Bulkers has a consensus target price of $1.23, suggesting a potential upside of 6.52%. Given Safe Bulkers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services -38.93% -36.61% -9.32% Safe Bulkers -7.59% -3.08% -1.28%

Risk & Volatility

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Safe Bulkers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.03 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Safe Bulkers $197.76 million 0.59 $16.04 million $0.05 23.00

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

