H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded H&E Equipment Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 280.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,439,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after buying an additional 294,317 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

