HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of HCHC stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. HC2 has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HC2 will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HC2 news, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $219,098.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $159,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,947 shares in the company, valued at $695,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of HC2 by 166.8% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 592,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 370,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HC2 by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HC2 by 16.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,987 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HC2 by 110.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in HC2 in the second quarter valued at $808,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

