HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) CFO Michael J. Sena Sells 91,291 Shares

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $219,098.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 614,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HC2 stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in HC2 by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 592,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 370,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HC2 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HC2 by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,987 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HC2 by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,700 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HC2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

