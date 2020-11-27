Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) a €21.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZIL2. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.04 ($9.46).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €14.00 ($16.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.55. ElringKlinger AG has a 12 month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 12 month high of €12.44 ($14.64). The company has a market capitalization of $887.04 million and a P/E ratio of -39.50.

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

