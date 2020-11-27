Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,223 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.86% of Harley-Davidson worth $69,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $40.99 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

