Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) and M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Critical Comparison

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) and Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of M/I Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of M/I Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares M/I Homes and Harbor Custom Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M/I Homes $2.50 billion 0.53 $127.59 million $4.63 9.96 Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

M/I Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Profitability

This table compares M/I Homes and Harbor Custom Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M/I Homes 6.99% 19.06% 9.07% Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for M/I Homes and Harbor Custom Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M/I Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

M/I Homes presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.95%. Given M/I Homes’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe M/I Homes is more favorable than Harbor Custom Development.

Summary

M/I Homes beats Harbor Custom Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names, as well as Hans Hagen brand is used in older communities. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes, Inc. and changed its name to M/I Homes, Inc. in January 2004. M/I Homes, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

