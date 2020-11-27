Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) vs. Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Financial Contrast

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Berkshire Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares $52.33 million 1.28 $9.41 million $2.11 7.26 Berkshire Bancorp $30.59 million 4.24 $6.26 million N/A N/A

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Berkshire Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guaranty Federal Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.51%. Given Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guaranty Federal Bancshares is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Berkshire Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares 15.92% 9.68% 0.78% Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Guaranty Federal Bancshares beats Berkshire Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 16 banking centers in Greene, Christian, Jasper, and Newton Counties and a loan production office in Webster County. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and financial leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan and four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in New York, New York.

