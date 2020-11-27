GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Director Sells $1,505,000.00 in Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Director Stephen Aiello sold 50,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,677.34 and a beta of 2.29. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $34.45.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth $26,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRWG. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

