GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) CEO Sells $4,198,940.00 in Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,496.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,677.34 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GRWG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $6,156,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 468,034 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 83.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 246,038 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

