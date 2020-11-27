GridCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.32 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $1,308.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 440,330,149 coins and its circulating supply is 409,677,117 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.