Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greggs plc (GRG.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,856.67 ($24.26).

LON GRG opened at GBX 1,697 ($22.17) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,466.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,494.17. Greggs plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,550 ($33.32). The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

