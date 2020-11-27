Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AJX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Great Ajax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Great Ajax from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Ajax by 637.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 29.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1,266.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 87.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

