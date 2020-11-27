Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $2,415,227.56 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Serena Jones sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $2,415,227.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 874,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,053,978.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Serena Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Serena Jones sold 9,997 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $1,246,625.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $120.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 261.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.60. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $131.64.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,382,000 after buying an additional 190,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after buying an additional 326,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,991,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 801,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after acquiring an additional 43,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,804,000 after purchasing an additional 143,823 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

