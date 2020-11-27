Good Works Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:GWACU) Quiet Period To Expire on November 30th

Good Works Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GWACU) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 30th. Good Works Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWACU opened at $9.87 on Friday. Good Works Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

In other Good Works Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $53,957.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

